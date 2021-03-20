Thunder Bay – Councillor at Large Aldo Ruberto says that his dream is that Thunder Bay should be the best city in the world, if not in Canada or Ontario.

Councillor Ruberto takes his passion forward with great zeal. He is an unabashed supporter of the proposed Indoor Turf Facility.

Aldo is one of the city’s most active Councillors on Social Media with his Facebook postings and engagement with citizens.

In this in-depth interview run without editing, we talk with Aldo about the Indoor Turf Facility, the waterfront, COVID-19 and some of the goals that Councillor Ruberto has for the next two years on Council.