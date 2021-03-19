Thunder Bay – A fire at the Walmart Super Centre on Memorial Avenue has left the store “Closed until further Notice” according to a sign on the doors of the store.

The fire which broke out earlier today in a trash compacter was put out by Thunder Bay Fire Rescue.

Thunder Bay Fire Rescue says that “On arrival, smoke was spread with in the store.

“Fire fighters located fire in a commercial garbage compactor and quickly extinguished flames coming from the unit.”

“Large fans were used to eject the smoke that was trapped inside the build, this took a considerable amount of time due to the ware house size business.”

A total of 3 Pumpers, 1 Ariel Ladder, and a Platoon chief were dispatched to the scene.

There is no word at this time as to when the store will re-open.