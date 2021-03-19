On January 14, 2020, Microsoft ended support for Windows 7. It will no longer receive security updates and cannot be officially purchased. To this day, this operating system remains one of the most popular in the world even though it is more than ten years old. In this regard, many PC users have many questions. What to do next? Will the games work? Is it possible to ignore the fact that there will be no tech support? And how safe is it to continue using the G7? We have collected all the information you need and will keep you in the loop.

Popular PC Games for Windows 7

It often happens that the old configuration does not want to run normally new games for various reasons. In any case, you have an option — to use https://www.fastdownload.com/windows-7-games.html PC games download for Windows 7 until you have purchased a new PC. We will tell you about the top games for PCs with a reduced capacity.

#1 — Portal 2

Short information:

System requirements — Pentium 4, 1 GB RAM, video card with DirectX 9 support.

Release date — 2011.

The genre — a puzzle shooter.

Platform — GNU/Linux, MS Windows, Mac OS X, PlayStation 3, Xbox 360.

Portal 2 opens up new possibilities for a player, moving from constantly simple puzzles at the beginning to complicated combinations. In Portal 2, you never give up, clench your hands since you have to try several options before you find the right one. But in Portal 2, it always sets a fast pace despite the seeming lack of a solution at the first moment.

#2 — Dead Space

Short information:

System Requirements — Pentium 4, 2 GB RAM, GeForce 6800 or better.

Release date — 2008.

The genre — horror action.

Platform — PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, PC, Android, IOS.

The game has been highly acclaimed by industry critics and has sold over 10 million copies across all platforms. In the future, some other sequel games have been released. Clark — Dead Space 2 (2011) and Dead Space 3 (2013) are some of them.

#3 — Grand Theft Auto (GTA)

Short information:

System Requirements — Dual Core CPU, 4 GB RAM, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 460 or better.

Release date — 1997.

The genre — action-adventure.

Platform — Windows, PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, Xbox 360, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X.

GTA games come as a series of the most popular online video games, which are distinguished by super graphics, plot, and absolute freedom of action. GTA is a big car theft! The player acts like a criminal. He is in a big city, where he moves along the storyline and builds his career as a gangster. During the game, you have to perform various missions, such as car theft, bank robberies, contract murders, and different criminal actions.

Conclusion

The above list of games introduces just some of the hits that have been released over the past 10-20 years. So do not be surprised if this list does not include a single game that you once liked.