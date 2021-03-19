EDMONTON – SPORTS – Connor McDavid scored two goals, including his 20th of the season, and the Edmonton Oilers won 2-1 against the Winnipeg Jets at Rogers Place on Thursday.

McDavid has scored 18 points (six goals, 12 assists) during an eight-game point streak since he was held without one in three consecutive losses against the Toronto Maple Leafs from Feb. 27 to March 3.

Mikko Koskinen made 24 saves for the Oilers (20-13-0), and Tyson Barrie had two assists.

“Connor’s game has been really solid all year,” Edmonton coach Dave Tippett said. “Even the Toronto games where he didn’t get on the score sheet, if you look at the chances he was creating, there was still lots to like about his game. When he capitalizes, people notice that more and he capitalizes a lot, so he has an impact on the game.”