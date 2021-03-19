The pandemic has affected all areas of businesses. From large corporations to new small businesses, it is safe to say that everyone has been impacted in some way.

For those looking for help during the pandemic to help their new business survive, advice from entrepreneur Mervik Haums will go a long way. Mervik is a self-made author and founder of Startup Fortune.

Startup Fortune is a platform that helps all people with their business ideas, from business savvy-individuals to aspiring entrepreneurs. No matter if you have already started your business or are still thinking about the prospect, Mervik’s experience and expertise will help anyone looking for guidance.

The Startup Fortune platform began in 2018. Since then, Mervik has become Facebook verified and worked with multiple other media platforms to share with work. He has helped many new businesses and entrepreneurs boost their business and progress their ideas. Mervik’s attitude is not to do it all for you. Instead, he helps connect like-minded individuals to share, collaborate, and learn from each other.

This allows entrepreneurs to share ideas, new trends, and news with each other that can help grow and boost their business. The community Mervik has created is inspiring and helps new businesses thrive and learn.

Mervik also offers new businesses and entrepreneurs training, which can help them either develop an idea or boost their brand. He lets entrepreneurs in on his hacking strategies, which will allow them to achieve the successes they have always dreamed of.

So, if you are worried about your new business failing or declining due to the pandemic, then you can seek guidance and training from Mervik and connect with like-minded entrepreneurs from across the world. You will soon thrive and regain your inspiration to keep your business healthy and alive.