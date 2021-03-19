Thunder Bay – Weather – Look forward to a couple of warm spring like days before we enter into a week of showers.

Daytime highs in the region will jump into the +13 range for Friday and the +9 range for Saturday.



Thunder Bay Weather Outlook

It is -9 this morning in the city on the shores of Lake Superior heading to a daytime high of +13.

Skies will be sunny. Wind will be west 20 km/h gusting to 40 near noon. The UV index will be 4 or moderate.

Tonight skies will be clear. Winds up to 15 km/h. Low -5. Wind chill -7 overnight.

Greenstone – Geraldton Weather Outlook

It is currently, at 07:00 am EDT -6 in Geraldton heading to a high of +10.

Sunny skies are in the forecast with winds becoming west 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning. The wind chill -11 this morning. The UV index will be 4 or moderate.

Tonight will see clear skies. Winds will be up to 15 km/h. Low -3. Wind chill -6 overnight.

Sachigo Lake Weather Outlook

It is -2 this morning in Sachigo Lake headed to a high for Friday of +9. Skies will be a mix of sun and clouds but will be clearing late this morning. Winds will be southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40. Wind chill -8 this morning.

The UV index will be 3 or moderate.

Tonight will see clear skies with winds southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light early this evening. Low zero.

Kenora and Lake of the Woods

It is -1 in Kenora to start Friday morning, headed to a high of 10. Skies will be sunny. Winds will become southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning. Wind chill is -7 this morning. The UV index 3 or moderate.

Tonight will see clear skies with a low of -1.