March 19, 2021 – Western and Northern Ontario Weather Outlook

By
NNL Weather Update
-
80
STANDALONE PHOTO -- The U.S. Coast Guard cutter Alder breaks ice near a windsled Wednesday, April 3, 2013 near the harbor in Bayfield, Wis. on Lake Superior. The Madeline Island ferry plans to resume running on Friday. Most traffic across Lake Superior between Bayfield and Madeline Island is either via the ferry or, in the depths of winter, the ice road. But when the ice is either breaking up or settling into its winter thickness, people can get across only by the wind sled - an enclosed boat-hulled craft with huge fans on the back that push the vehicle across the shifting ice.. The wind sleds are usually in action for 10 to 14 days at the beginning of winter and about a week in the spring, though the duration varies each year. MARK HOFFMAN/MHOFFMAN@JOURNALSENTINEL.COM
STANDALONE PHOTO -- The U.S. Coast Guard cutter Alder breaks ice near a windsled Wednesday, April 3, 2013 near the harbor in Bayfield, Wis. on Lake Superior. The Madeline Island ferry plans to resume running on Friday. Most traffic across Lake Superior between Bayfield and Madeline Island is either via the ferry or, in the depths of winter, the ice road. But when the ice is either breaking up or settling into its winter thickness, people can get across only by the wind sled - an enclosed boat-hulled craft with huge fans on the back that push the vehicle across the shifting ice.. The wind sleds are usually in action for 10 to 14 days at the beginning of winter and about a week in the spring, though the duration varies each year. MARK HOFFMAN/MHOFFMAN@JOURNALSENTINEL.COM

Thunder Bay – Weather – Look forward to a couple of warm spring like days before we enter into a week of showers.

Daytime highs in the region will jump into the +13 range for Friday and the +9 range for Saturday.

Thunder Bay Weather Outlook

It is -9 this morning in the city on the shores of Lake Superior heading to a daytime high of +13.

Skies will be sunny. Wind will be west 20 km/h gusting to 40 near noon. The UV index will be 4 or moderate.

Tonight skies will be clear. Winds up to 15 km/h. Low -5. Wind chill -7 overnight.

Greenstone – Geraldton Weather Outlook

It is currently, at 07:00 am EDT -6 in Geraldton heading to a high of +10.

Sunny skies are in the forecast with winds becoming west 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning. The wind chill -11 this morning. The UV index will be 4 or moderate.

Tonight will see clear skies. Winds will be up to 15 km/h. Low -3. Wind chill -6 overnight.

Sachigo Lake Weather Outlook

It is -2 this morning in Sachigo Lake headed to a high for Friday of +9. Skies will be a mix of sun and clouds but will be clearing late this morning. Winds will be southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40. Wind chill -8 this morning.

The UV index will be 3 or moderate.

Tonight will see clear skies with winds southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light early this evening. Low zero.

Kenora and Lake of the Woods

It is -1 in Kenora to start Friday morning, headed to a high of 10. Skies will be sunny. Winds will become southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning. Wind chill is -7 this morning. The UV index 3 or moderate.

Tonight will see clear skies with a low of -1.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR