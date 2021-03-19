Thunder Bay – The Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) is reporting 38 (thirty-eight) new COVID-19 cases in residents in the TBDHU Region.

The current number of active cases is 399. There are five more patients in the hospital.

16 Household contact

10 Other close contact

1 Walford Retirement Home outbreak

7 No known exposure

4 Pending

Thirty-one of the cases are in the Thunder Bay and surrounding communities. Two are in First Nations communities, and five cases are in district communities.

Ontario Case Overview

Ontario is reporting 1,745 cases of COVID-19 and over 56,100 tests completed. There are 478 new cases in Toronto, 344 in Peel, 174 in York Region and 116 in Hamilton.