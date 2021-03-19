Thunder Bay – SPORTS – The Lakehead Thunderwolves Women’s Basketball Welcomes 5’10” Forward Emily Pokrant of Winnipeg, Manitoba. Emily played her high school basketball for the River East Kodiaks. She excels with her academics, currently averaging 99% in her grade 12 year and has been accepted into the Science One program at Lakehead University.

“I couldn’t be happier to welcome Emily Pokrant to the Thunderwolves Family,” says Thunderwolves WBB Coach Jon Kreiner. “Emily is exactly what we need. Her ability to move without the ball will be a huge asset to our team. Positioning herself to finish or get the offensive rebound is an art and Emily has perfected it. Emily also possesses an uncanny ability to find the open player and is a very good passer. I really feel that Emily’s abilities will grow as she competes and develops at the next level with great players around her and Emily Pokrant has the right attitude to excel at her role.”

Eager to apply her skills both on and off the court, Emily shares that she’s “very excited for the academic and athletic opportunities available at Lakehead. I felt that Coach Jon Kreiner recognized my strengths and I’m looking forward to improving my skill set in the coming years! I want to thank my family, my teammates, and all of my coaches for the support they have given me over the years. I would not be the player I am today without them.”

Emily’s work ethic and vision for the game are strongly commended from her past coaches and further backed up by her stats. Akida Lewis notes that “Emily is the kid that will be in the gym before practice working and doing extra reps during water break – she is relentless and truly puts her all into every practice and game.” Christina Posthumus adds what is “”Most impressive about Emily is her ability to be in the right spot at the right time; she is a tremendous offensive rebounder, has excellent timing on cuts to the paint, and positions herself well on defense to run lanes and get steals.” During her varsity career, Emily has averaged 35 minutes, 15 points, 9 rebounds, 2 assists, 3 steals and 2.5 blocks per game.

Welcome to the Thunderwolves, Emily!

Career Highlights

River East Collegiate, 2017 – 2020

Varsity basketball, starter grade 10 and 11

Multiple KPAC Conference finals

Manitoba Provincial AAAA Final Four, 2019

Athlete of the year, 2020

Multi sport athlete (cross country, field hockey, badminton, ultimate frisbee)

Winnipeg Wolves Club, 2016 -2021

2018-2019 Manitoba Provincial Champions

Peg City League Champions 2018, 2019

Team Manitoba 2019

Bronze medal at Western Canada Summer Games, 2019

Filipino Basketball Association of North America, Team Winnipeg, 2019

FBANA Championships, Chicago, 2019, silver medal