Fort Frances – OPP report that shortly before 11:00 pm on March 18, 2021, members of the Rainy River District Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a report of an All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) that had broken through the ice on Lake Despair.

The operator of the ATV was located by members of the public.

The coroner has ordered a post-mortem examination.

With the temperature rapidly increasing, ice conditions are quickly deteriorating. Members of the public are urged to use caution if they decide to utilize frozen waterways. The OPP is recommending that members of the public strongly consider if the activity is absolutely necessary.

The OPP is committed to safe communities….a secure Ontario. Please contact 911 for emergencies or call 1-888-310-1122 to make a report of a non-emergent nature.