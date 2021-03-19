Thunder Bay – Agriculture – Northern Ontario farmers and agri-food producers across the country are working hard to overcome the impacts of COVID-19 and the Government of Canada continues to have their backs during these challenging times. Through strategic investments in businesses and organizations, we are providing farmers and producers with the tools and resources they need to be part of our economic recovery so they can emerge from it stronger and more competitive than ever before.

Marcus Powlowski, Member of Parliament, Thunder Bay—Rainy River, on behalf of the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages and Minister responsible for FedNor, today announced an investment of nearly $830,000 to help more than 200 Northwestern Ontario farmers increase sales, expand their operations and create local jobs. Specifically, the FedNor funding will enable the Rainy River Cattlemen’s Association to complete infrastructure upgrades and expand the Stratton Sales Barn. Once complete, this priority project will help increase service and annual cattle sales by more than 50 percent for farmers in the Rainy River, Kenora, and Thunder Bay Districts.

Marcus Powlowski, Member of Parliament, Thunder Bay—Rainy River says, “The Stratton Sales Barn is the only facility of its kind in Northwestern Ontario and I’m proud of our government’s efforts to help the Rainy River Cattlemen’s Association modernize and expand this agriculture hub. Providing our farmers with year-round access to sell their cattle will lead to increased sales of up to $6 million annually, help strengthen our agricultural sector, and pave the way for job creation throughout the Thunder Bay-Rainy River region.”

Provided through FedNor’s Northern Ontario Development Program, this investment will be used to prepare the site for expansion, construct a new sales facility and install underground water lines and a new watering system. The investment will also support upgrades to the existing building, as well as the purchase and installation of a new skid steer, and modernized penning and handling facilities to help feed and sort cattle in a safe and efficient manner.