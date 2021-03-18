Thunder Bay – NEWS – Thunder Bay Police Service officers were dispatched to a motel in the 400 block of North Cumberland Street at about 6:15 pm EDT. on Wednesday, March 17 following a weapons call and reported assault that had just occurred.

When police arrived they learned a male accused had assaulted a female victim inside a motel room. The female was able to exit the room following the assault.

Police also found out that the accused in the room may have been in possession of a handgun.

A standoff between the accused and police ensued as the male ignored initial police instructions to exit the motel room.

The male exited the room after a two-hour standoff.

The accused then waved an object toward police, stated it was a knife, and made demands for police to use their firearms.

Police completed the arrest after a brief struggle.

A Taser was discharged and used effectively to complete the arrest.

A 35-year-old Thunder Bay man is charged with:

Assault

Assault with a Weapon or Causing Bodily Harm

Mischief Under $5,000

Resist Peace Officer

Failure to Comply with a Judicial Release

Uttering Threats – Death or Bodily Harm

The accused is expected to appear in bail court on Thursday, March 18.

His identity is being withheld pending his appearance, and police will be providing an additional update following the conclusion of that hearing.

The investigation remains ongoing. Members of the TBPS’s Major Crimes Unit are now involved.