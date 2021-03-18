Thunder Bay – NEWS – BREAKING NEWS – UPDATE – Thunder Bay Police report that an adult male is in police custody following a north-side police standoff Wednesday evening.

Thunder Bay Police Service officers were originally dispatched to a weapons call at about 6:15 pm EDT on Wednesday, March 17 at the Sea-due Motel in the 400 block of North Cumberland Street following a reported disturbance.

A standoff between police and a Thunder Bay man ensued. Just before 8:10 PM EDT the male was taken into police custody.

An investigation remains ongoing and a police presence remains in the area.

No other details are available at this time.

Earlier:

There is a large police presence at the Sea-vue Motel on Cumberland Street North this evening.

Police cruisers and a strong presence are at the hotel and have the area McCulloch and Nelson Streets blocked off to pedestrians.

There is online speculation on what is happening.

Obviously police are operating on the high level of action to protect the public.

At this point, at 20:15 EDT there is no official word from Police.

