WINNIPEG – Sports – The Winnipeg Jets have split their series with the Canadiens. Nikolaj Ehlers scored 55 seconds into overtime, and the Winnipeg Jets recovered for a 4-3 win against the Montreal Canadiens at Bell MTS Place on Wednesday.

Ehlers won it on a rush after Connor Hellebuyck made the save on a redirection attempt by Jeff Petry in close.

“I already said thank you to [Hellebuyck]. He saved me a little there,” says Ehlers after the contest. “I mean, I should have had it. But that’s 3-on-3 right there, you get a big chance one way that usually ends up either in the net or it’s going the other way for a big chance. So luckily today it went the right way for us.”

OTTAWA – SPORTS – It took a shoot-out in overtime for the Canucks to top the Senators on St. Patrick’s Day in a solid game.

Thatcher Demko made 30 saves for the Vancouver Canucks in the 3-2 shootout win on Wednesday.

Demko, who stopped all four Ottawa attempts in the shootout, is 7-1-0 in his past eight starts.

“He’s a tremendous goalie and he’s been big for us as of late,” says Vancouver forward Brock Boeser speaking about Demko. “He competes hard every night, and that’s someone you need. He’s been a leader for our team.”

Adam Gaudette scored the deciding goal, using a forehand deke and scoring through Filip Gustavsson’s five-hole.

CALGARY – SPORTS – The battle of Alberta was a one-sided affair on St. Patrick’s Day. The Calgary Flames lost for the first time under coach Darryl Sutter when Connor McDavid had a goal and two assists for the Edmonton Oilers in a 7-3 win at Scotiabank Saddledome.

Tyson Barrie had four assists and Leon Draisaitl had three assists for the Oilers (19-13-0), who had lost two in a row. Mike Smith made 30 saves.

“You don’t want to lose three in a row,” commented Edmonton forward Zack Kassian after the game. “It’s important to nip it in the bud quick and I think we did a good job from top to bottom. Played a good road game. But we really can’t take our foot off the gas.”