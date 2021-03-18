Thunder Bay – POLITICS – The Ontario Progressive Conservative Party has announced that Maureen Comuzzi has been acclaimed as the candidate for the riding of Thunder Bay–Atikokan for the next provincial election.

“Having lived and worked in Thunder Bay my entire life, I understand the issues and opportunities that matter to the region, including job creation and economic growth,” says Comuzzi. “I am honoured to be nominated as the Ontario PC Party candidate for this great riding under the leadership of Premier Doug Ford. My focus in the coming months will be to connect with those who live here to better understand their priorities looking ahead to the next provincial election.”

Maureen Comuzzi is a Broker with Royal LePage Lannon Realty and brings over 30 years of experience in the automotive and foodservice industries – including owning her first restaurant at the age of 21 – demonstrating she understands the importance of hard work, commitment and building a strong team to ensure success. As a lifelong resident of Thunder Bay, Comuzzi is committed to shining a light on the uniqueness this part of Northwestern Ontario has to offer and bringing new growth and opportunity to the region for generations to come.

“We are proud to have strong candidates like Maureen as part of our PC team,” said Brian Patterson, President of the Ontario PC Party. “I know she has what it takes to be a great local representative for Thunder Bay–Atikokan and will ensure the community’s needs are a top priority.

Additionally, Maureen is an active Board Member on the Ontario Trillium Foundation, has sat on the Finance and Audit Committee, and currently sits on the Policy and Governance Committee. She is also a Member of the Canadian Italian Business Professionals and a Director and Member of the Thunder Bay Real Estate Board.

The nominations for candidates for the next provincial election are complete for the Progressive Conservatives across Western Ontario. Greg Rickford is the candidate in Kenora, and Thunder Bay City Councillor Peng You is the candidate in Thunder Bay-Superior North.