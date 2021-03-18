Thunder Bay – COVID-19 Update – The situation across Ontario has medical experts stating a Third Wave of COVID-19 has started.
Thunder Bay District
Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) is reporting 40 (forty) new COVID-19 cases in residents in the TBDHU Region. The total number of current active cases is 406.
- 15 Household contact
- 17 Other close contact
- 2 Walford Retirement Home Outbreak
- 2 No known exposure
- 4 Pending
37 of the cases are in Thunder Bay and surrounding communities. 3 Cases are in the district communities.
Ontario Case Overview
Ontario is reporting 1,553 cases of COVID-19 and nearly 58,600 tests completed. In the hot spots, there are 404 new cases in Toronto, 294 in Peel and 176 in York Region.
Self Check for Symptoms of COVID-19
Most common symptoms:
- fever
- dry cough
- tiredness
Less common symptoms:
- aches and pains
- sore throat
- diarrhoea
- conjunctivitis
- headache
- loss of taste or smell
- a rash on skin, or discolouration of fingers or toes
Serious symptoms:
- difficulty breathing or shortness of breath
- chest pain or pressure
- loss of speech or movement
Seek immediate medical attention if you have serious symptoms. Always call before visiting your doctor or health facility.
People with mild symptoms who are otherwise healthy should manage their symptoms at home.
On average it takes 5–6 days from when someone is infected with the virus for symptoms to show, however it can take up to 14 days.