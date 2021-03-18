Thunder Bay – COVID-19 Update – The situation across Ontario has medical experts stating a Third Wave of COVID-19 has started.

Thunder Bay District

Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) is reporting 40 (forty) new COVID-19 cases in residents in the TBDHU Region. The total number of current active cases is 406.

15 Household contact

17 Other close contact

2 Walford Retirement Home Outbreak

2 No known exposure

4 Pending

37 of the cases are in Thunder Bay and surrounding communities. 3 Cases are in the district communities.

Ontario Case Overview

Ontario is reporting 1,553 cases of COVID-19 and nearly 58,600 tests completed. In the hot spots, there are 404 new cases in Toronto, 294 in Peel and 176 in York Region.