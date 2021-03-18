When people build a business empire for themselves with their own hard work, we always get inspired by them. A lot of successful people in the world, who are also the richest ones reached this stage because of their efforts and self-belief. These people also had the urge to grow in life. In India, we have Manoj Jain, a gold manufacturer whose journey will encourage everyone to get up and do their best.

Manoj Jain, a dreamer and achiever from Rajasthan’s Ajmer district Todgarh village is the co-owner of India’s one of the best Gold Jewel Manufacturing companies called Shanti Gold International Ltd. The company came into existence in 2003 and Manoj has witnessed its growth with his business partner Pankaj Jagawat.

Manoj Jain didn’t have a wealthy background. He made a life for himself where there’s financial stability and immense progress. His parents have worked hard to provide him education so that he is capable enough to get a good job and earn a decent livelihood. But from childhood, Manoj had made up his mind that he wants to be a businessman and wants to give the best life for his family. He indeed turned his dream into a reality.

Today, Manoj Jain and his business partner Pankaj Jagawat are running together a multi-billionaire company. In the gold industry, they are called as ‘King of Jewels’ because of their vast gold empire. Manoj Jain is one of the most humble people one will know and he never leaves a chance to show gratitude towards his business partner Pankaj.

Manoj Jain has shown to the world how he has emerged out victorious in his professional life. People also shower praises on him for being honest, passionate, dedicated, loyal and a family man. Manoj always encourages young minds around him to work hard and follow their passion.

MJ Is fitness enthusiast and transform his body under Varun Tiwari well known and famous fitness expert

Uday Rajveer singh young entrepreneur owner of reputed and famous social media and PR agency “Master of social media” covered his inspiration story to bring it out to inspire the nation

For today’s youth, the King Of Jewel has a Motivating message. He says, “In life, there will be ups and downs. You have to learn from every failure and celebrate every success. But if you really want to change your life to better, only hard work and dedication will help. You should not give up on your passion to grow big and rich in life.”