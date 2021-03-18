Nine People Face Charges in Major Drug Bust

Thunder Bay – NEWS – Thunder Bay Police, on Wednesday, March 17, 2021 executed multiple warrants and arrested nine suspects, including six individuals from southern Ontario, in connection with an investigation into drug trafficking activity.

The investigation involved members of the Thunder Bay Police Service’s Intelligence Unit and the OPP’s Organized Crime Bureau. As a result of this investigation, police identified multiple addresses linked to ongoing drug trafficking activity: A residential address in the 100 block of Southern Avenue; a motel room in the Voyaguer Motel in the 100 block of Powley Street; a residential address in the 800 block of McMillan Street.

On Wednesday, March 17, 2021 just before 10:55 pm, police executed a search warrant at the identified motel with assistance from members of the TBPS’s Uniform Patrol Branch.

When police entered they located two suspects, one of whom was attempting to prevent police from entering through the doorway.

Both were arrested without further incident. A search of the room led to the seizure of suspected cocaine, cash, and paraphernalia consistent with drug trafficking.

The estimated potential street value of the drugs seized totals nearly $78,000.

Police executed another search warrant on Wednesday, March 17, just before 11:10 pm at a residential address in the 100 block of Southern Avenue. Three people inside were arrested and taken into custody.

A search led to the seizure of a quantity of suspected crack cocaine, a quantity of suspected cocaine, cash and paraphernalia consistent with drug trafficking.

The estimated potential street value of the drugs sized totals more than $17,000.

Police executed a third search warrant just before 11:15 pm on Wednesday, March 17, at a residential address in the 800 block of McMillan Street.

Four suspects were located and placed under arrest.

A search of the home led to the seizure of a quantity of suspected crack cocaine, a quantity of suspected fentanyl, cash and paraphernalia consistent with drug trafficking.

The potential estimated street value of drugs sized totals nearly $29,000.

The K9 Units of the Thunder Bay Police Service and OPP also assisted in these searches.

The value of currency seized is estimated to be more than $50,000.

Rusheed Romeo PERRY, 25, of Brampton, Ont., is charged with:

Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000

Failure to Comply With a Judicial Release Order

PERRY’s judicial release order was connected to previous drug trafficking charges laid by the Thunder Bay Police Service in January of 2021 following the search of a home in the 2000 block of Moodie Street. On January 20 he appeared in court facing charges of: Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking; Possession of Fentanyl for the Purpose of Trafficking; Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000; Obstruct Peace Officer.

Romario Demetriex TAFFE, 26, of Brampton, Ont., is charged with:

Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000

Marc MCFARLANE, 26, of Guelph, Ont., is charged with:

Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000

Leanne Leigh SAPACH, 51, of Thunder Bay, is charged with:

Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000

Denton SIMPSON, 23, of Mississauga, is charged with:

Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000

Shuntwon CLARKE, 26, of Brampton, Ont., is charged with:

Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

Possession of Fentanyl for the Purpose of Trafficking

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000

Obstruct Peace Officer

Failure to Comply With Judicial Release Order

Breach of Probation

Desmond Ray MUCKUCK, 26, of Thunder Bay, is charged with:

Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

Possession of Fentanyl for the Purpose of Trafficking

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000

Failure to Comply With a Judicial Release Order

Ramel Herbert RODNEY, 26, of Brampton, Ont., is charged with:

Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

Possession of Fentanyl for the Purpose of Trafficking

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000

Resist Peace Officer

Kevin J VANDERWEY, 59, of Thunder Bay, is charged with:

Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

Possession of Fentanyl for the Purpose of Trafficking

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000

All accused appeared in bail court on Thursday, March 18, 2021 and were remanded into custody with future appearance dates.

All accused are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

This concluded a very busy night for police, following a standoff earlier in the evening which involved a great number of police officers and assist.