OTTAWA – In a virtual news conference, Dr. Howard Njoo, Canada’s deputy chief public health officer, provides an update on Canada’s distribution of COVID-19 vaccines.

He is joined by Major-General Dany Fortin, the vice-president of logistics and operations at the Public Health Agency of Canada and head of the country’s vaccine distribution efforts, and Joelle Paquette, director general responsible for vaccine procurement at Public Services and Procurement Canada.