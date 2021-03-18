Driver Stopped for Going 170 km/h in 90 km/h Zone

Thunder Bay – NEWS – Thunder Bay OPP have charged the 32 year old male driver from Alder Grove, British Columbia with stunt driving – 50 km/hr or more over posted speed limit, contrary to section 172(1) of the Highway Traffic Act (HTA).

On March 17, 2021 at 6:10 pm Thunder Bay Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) stopped a motor vehicle for excessive speeding on Highway 17, Robson Township, on the Raith Flats west of Shabaqua. The suspect vehicle was travelling over 170 km/hr in the posted 90 km/hr speed limit zone.

The driver was served with a Provincial Summons to court, issued a 7 day driver’s licence suspension and the vehicle was towed and impounded for 7 days.

A driver who is charged with Stunt driving in Ontario faces a minimum penalty of $2,000 for a first-time offence but the fine can rise to $10,000. Charged persons could also face up to 6 months in jail and receive a 2-year license suspension.

If convicted of the offence of stunt driving or racing, you accumulate 6 demerit points on your driver’s licence. These points remain on your driving record for two years. All convictions remain on your public record for three years, and an insurance company can access that information.

Thunder Bay OPP values your contribution to building safe communities which includes our highways. If you have information about suspected unlawful activity, please call 1-888-310-1122 or call Crime Stoppers 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).