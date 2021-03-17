The use of technology in crime prevention and law enforcement has been adopted by different agencies for decades now. The nature of crimes has compelled law enforcement agencies to adopt technology for inspection, analytics, and case closing. Technology in law enforcement has been adopted since the late 1990s, especially in forensic science. Technological advancements such as smartphone tracking, biometrics, and data mapping made it easier for crimes to be solved by law enforcement agencies. The use of technology in law enforcement has also urged people to be cautious of their lifestyle lest they get into trouble.

Technology Provided New Methods for Sharing and Pirating Data

The information passed across between law enforcement agencies is crucial in finding a solution to a crime. Culprits must be arrested, and cases need to be filed and taken to court. For justice to be properly served, the information passed down or up the hierarchy needs to be relevant. This means that the medium used to share data must be transparent and dependable for the case to remain valid. For example, the use of P2P file-sharing has proved effective and has been used for a while now. The practice of P2P file-sharing first became popular with the invention of Napster in 1999. Since then, law enforcement agencies have adopted the practice of fact-finding and file sharing.

Technology Has Drastically Changed the Process for Solving Crime Cases

Initially, the finality of a case or a crime depended on the wits, knowledge, and experience of the officer assigned or the inspector. This meant that there could be cases of bias, especially if the officer-in-charge lacks the necessary skills and expertise. It also took a lot of time to solve a crime, especially in cases that involved ascertaining DNA found in a crime scene. However, with technology, DNA profiling for criminal cases became possible across many different states. DNA profiling for criminal cases has been used for more than 30 years in Michigan, helping law enforcement agencies find solutions and ease the administration of justice in courts.

New Security Products Have Allowed Us to Better Secure Our Homes

The number of homeowners installing digital security cameras is increasing by the day. The relevance and success rate of new security products introduced is encouraging as they help make a home safer. Installing a home security system is becoming a lifestyle to many homeowners, as security assurance is paramount. Home invasion crime is among the most common in the court of law. Suspects of break-ins, burglary, and robbery attract a higher penalty and a longer time in prison. The crime of home invasion carries a potential maximum penalty of up to 20 years in prison. Over the years, home invasion crimes have drastically reduced as security products and technology have helped to keep burglars away.

Technology Has Changed Crime Mapping

Data analysis has been sped up by modern computing power. It is now possible for law enforcers to track crimes within a specific area. It is also easier for law enforcement agencies to zero-in on a crime, complement the enforcement efforts, and bring in the suspects. The snapshots given to the enforcement officers are clearer, helping highlight the crime location. The police patrols have also been made easier as specific locations prone to crimes can now be identified, and security measures are exercised.

Crimes in the community have been evident for millennia. However, the presence of law enforcement agencies has made it possible for community members to feel safe in their homes. However, fighting crime is a process that will take time to be completed successfully. The use of technology in the ‘90s has complemented the efforts of law enforcement agencies in fighting crimes. There are several ways that technology has aided in fighting crimes. The new security products such as digital cameras, DNA profiling, and the use of P2P file-sharing have changed the face of law enforcement. It is now part of a law enforcer’s lifestyle to use technology for solving crimes in society.