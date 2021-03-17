Thunder Bay – WEATHER – Happy St. Patrick’s Day. May the luck of the Irish be with you. But remember, with COVID-19, the luck of the Irish won’t be enough to protect you from large gatherings.



There are no weather alerts or warnings across the region this morning. The cold spot in Ontario this morning is -16.3 ° C in Attawapiskat.

Thunder Bay Weather Outlook

It is -1 in Thunder Bay under cloudy skies heading to a high of +8 today. Winds are forecast to be northwest 20 km/h late this morning. Wind chill -6 this morning.

Tonight we are calling for clearing skies this evening. Winds will be northwest 20 km/h becoming light early this evening. Overnight low of -9.

Greenstone – Geraldton Weather Outlook

It is -6 to start the day in Geraldton. Skies are partly cloudy becoming cloudy this morning. Winds becoming northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 early this afternoon. High for Tuesday of +4. Wind chill -8 this morning.

Tonight will see partly cloudy skies with a 30 percent chance of rain showers changing to 30 percent chance of snow flurries this evening. Winds will be northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light this evening. Low overnight will be -15. Wind chill -18 overnight.

Attawapiskat Weather Outlook

It is -16 this morning in Attawapiskat. The weather service is calling for clouds this morning followed by periods of snow. Winds will becoming northwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 this afternoon. High -2. Wind chill -22 this morning and -7 this afternoon.

Tonight those periods of snow will be ending this evening followed by mainly cloudy skies. Wind northwest 30 km/h gusting to 50. Low -20. Wind chill -14 this evening and -30 overnight. There is a risk of frostbite.

Kenora and Lake of the Woods Weather Outlook

It is warmer in Kenora than much of the region at 07:00 am CDT it is 0 headed to a daytime high of +7 under cloudy. Those clouds will be clearing early this afternoon. Winds will becoming northwest 20 km/h early this afternoon. High 7. Wind chill -5 this morning.

Tonight clear skies with an overnight low of -6 is forecast.