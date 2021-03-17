For any brand or business, marketing is of utmost importance to sustain in the competitive world. When we say marketing, it is digital marketing that has become a need of the hour in all the business sectors. As per the studies, the majority of the marketers believe that methods like Search Engine Optimization (SEO) and Pay-Per-Click (PPC) advertising have become significant in building brand awareness among the audience. Explaining why digital marketing has become an essential part of day-to-day lives, Naman Arora reveals a few reasons for imbibing the latest digital strategies to sustain in the market.

Arora is a young and versatile entrepreneur who has built a company of his own named ‘Data Art Information Technology’. It is a Delhi-based agency that provides all digital solutions to clients across different sectors. Looking at the latest trends of digitalization, Arora has deep-dived into the concept of online marketing and has become an ultimate virtuoso. With an upward trend of internet usage, Naman believes that it reaches the people in any nuke and corner of the world. “With a smartphone and a good internet connection, you can consume any data and also earn great fortunes over the web”, states the entrepreneur.

The digital expert further explained that one can target the ideal audience by having the right digital strategies in place. Naman thinks that digital marketing can help any business target the audience more precisely than traditional marketing methods. “Understanding the target audience and offering the best quality services and products with just a few clicks is what digital marketing is all about”, added Naman. Furthermore, Arora suggests that digital marketing also enables the option of monitoring the campaigns and optimizing them. In simple words, unlike traditional methods, a digital marketing module gives the users an insight to track and monitor the campaigns that help in driving better results.

In this ever-changing world, Naman has very often advised small-scale brands and business entities to get the hold of digital marketing. With a rise in the usage of the internet and electronic gadgets, digital marketing tools have made traditional marketing tools obsolete. The creative personnel offers an array of services to his clients including Social media app development and management, network services, infrastructure, software development, web development, marketing, data classification and analysis. Moreover, his company creates custom software for other businesses for seamless communication with their clients. Inculcating the latest trends in his work, Naman Arora is rightly informing people about the need to upgrade in this dynamic world.