Although the COVID-19 vaccination rollout was slow to start in the U.S., vaccines are now becoming more readily available to Americans. And with at least 60% of the population saying they intend to receive the vaccine, there’s a lot of excitement about when everyone will be able to get their shots. If you manage to secure an appointment (which is no small feat, judging from media coverage of those help others navigate these systems), you may think the hard part is over. But in order to ensure your vaccination goes as smoothly as possible, you’ll want to remember these dos and don’ts when preparing for your appointment and after you’re inoculated.

Do…

Watch For Allergic Reactions and Side Effects: The majority of those who get vaccinated will experience soreness at the injection site. Other common symptoms include lethargy, low-grade fevers, body aches, and chills. These are all considered to be normal, as they actually show that the vaccine is working in the way it should! Not everyone experiences side effects, but it’s important to monitor them. If any flu-like symptoms persist past the 48-hour mark, let your doctor know and use the CDC’s health tracker to keep track of how you’re feeling. Be on the lookout for rare allergic reactions, as well. They really aren’t common, but they can happen — which is why you’re supposed to stick around at the vaccination site for 15 to 30 minutes after you receive your shot.

Don’t…

Go If You’ve Been Exposed or Get Other Shots: Anyone who has knowingly or potentially been exposed to COVID-19 should not keep their original vaccination appointment. While you should definitely get vaccinated if you had coronavirus sometime over the last year, anyone who has tested positive for COVID or who has been exposed to someone who has should not go to the vaccination site. Instead, wait until your quarantine period has passed and reschedule your appointment. You should also refrain from getting any other vaccinations within 14 days of your COVID-19 vaccine appointment.

Pre-Medicate to Avoid Symptoms: If you’re worried about possible side effects, you might be tempted to take a pain reliever prior to your vaccine to ward off those symptoms. But medical experts stress that you should avoid this. The CDC warns not to take over-the-counter pain relievers like ibuprofen, aspirin, or acetaminophen before vaccination, as not enough is yet known about how these medications could interact with the vaccine. You should also avoid taking an antihistamine for the same reason. If you take these medications daily, however, you should continue your doctor-recommended routine as usual. Talk to your doctor if you’re worried about how medications or underlying medical conditions could impact your vaccine experience.

Although this experience will be new for all of us, that doesn’t mean you have to go into your appointment knowing nothing. With these dos and don’ts in mind, you can feel prepared for your appointment and the aftermath once you’re qualified to receive your vaccine.