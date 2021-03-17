Thunder Bay – NEWS – Thunder Bay Police report that a Thunder Bay man who was claiming to be COVID-19 positive is being charged after multiple incidents of intentionally coughing at first responders in an apparent attempt to spread the virus.

Officers with the Thunder Bay Police Service’s Uniform Patrol Branch were dispatched to the 200 block of Villa Street just after 7 pm EDT on Monday, March 15, to assist other first responders with a male who was being aggressive.

Thunder Bay Fire Rescue firefighters and Superior North EMS paramedics initially arrived at the scene in response to a male in possible medical distress. The male became aggressive, claimed to be COVID-19 positive, and began to cough and spit at first responders.

Police arrived in the area and located the male in the zero-to-100 block of Court Street North.

When police approached, the male claimed he was COVID-19 positive and announced his intentions to infect officers. The male was coughing toward police while making these claims.

The male was eventually arrested and transported to the TBPS headquarters at 1200 Balmoral Street.

The same male was involved in a similar incident with first responders on Friday, March 12. On that date the same male was in the 1000-block of Dawson Road causing a disturbance. TBPS officers responded to the reported disturbance, at which point the male declared he was COVID-19 positive before intentionally coughing at officers.

A 22-year-old Thunder Bay man is charged with Assault Peace Officer x 4, Resist Peace Officer, and Common Nuisance – Endangering Life x 4.

He remains in custody and will appear in court at a future appearance date. The name of the accused is being withheld due to reasons of medical privacy.