Thunder Bay – COVID-19 Update – Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) is reporting 68 (sixty-eight) new COVID-19 cases in residents in the TBDHU Region. There is, sadly another death in the region from the COVID-19 virus.

Current active cases in the district is 424.

Case Breakdown for District

18 Household contact

26 Other close contact

1 Walford Retirement Home Outbreak

11 No known exposure

12 Pending

61 of the new cases are in Thunder Bay and surrounding communities.

Six cases are in district communities. One case is in a First Nation community.

Ontario COVID-19 Report

There were 1,508 new coronavirus cases reported in Ontario on Wednesday.

542 cases of the virus were reported in Toronto, 253 cases in Peel Region, 107 reported in York Region, 74 reported in Simcoe-Muskoka, 69 in Ottawa, and 66 in Niagara Region.

With 68 cases today, Thunder Bay is reporting a far higher per capita number than other centres as hot spots.

There are 1.2 million people in York Region for example.