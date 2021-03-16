Thunder Bay – NEWS – Thunder Bay-Superior North MPP Michael Gravelle is calling on the ford Government to immediately designate Thunder Bay as a COVID-19 ‘Hot Spot’ in order to speed up the vaccination process in the community and region.

“There is no question that we qualify for that designation” said Gravelle. “Per capita, we have four times the number of COVID-19 cases as the provincial average. In order to deal with that reality, we need to speed up the vaccination process that is in place now. Declaring us a ‘Hot Spot’ would make that happen.”

Gravelle said that he has been inundated by calls and e-mails from constituents asking for this to happen.

“My constituents are justifiably concerned about the explosion of cases in the Thunder Bay District and they desperately want the Provincial Government to recognize this by designating our community a Hot Spot” added Gravelle.

Under COVID-19 Ontario rules and regulations, a community or region designated as a ‘Hot Spot’ is eligible for further supports as well as quicker access to vaccinations.