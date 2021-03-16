Thunder Bay – The Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) is reporting 35 (thirty-five) new COVID-19 cases in residents in the TBDHU Region.

Current active cases is now at 403.

Case Breakdown

14 Household contact

9 Other close contact

2 Walford Retirement Home Outbreak

3 No known exposure

7 Pending

Case Locations

33 Cases in Thunder Bay and Surrounding Communities

2 cases in District Communities

Ontario Case Report

Ontario is reporting 1,074 cases of COVID-19 and over 28,500 tests completed.

There are 313 new cases in Toronto, 199 new cases in Peel and 101 new cases in York Region.