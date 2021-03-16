Thunder Bay – The Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) is reporting 35 (thirty-five) new COVID-19 cases in residents in the TBDHU Region.
Current active cases is now at 403.
Case Breakdown
- 14 Household contact
- 9 Other close contact
- 2 Walford Retirement Home Outbreak
- 3 No known exposure
- 7 Pending
Case Locations
- 33 Cases in Thunder Bay and Surrounding Communities
- 2 cases in District Communities
Ontario Case Report
Ontario is reporting 1,074 cases of COVID-19 and over 28,500 tests completed.
There are 313 new cases in Toronto, 199 new cases in Peel and 101 new cases in York Region.