TBDHU Reports 35 New Cases | 403 Active Cases | 78 Resolved Cases – March 16, 2021

By
NetNewsLedger
-
90
COVID-19 Update

Thunder Bay – The Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) is reporting 35 (thirty-five) new COVID-19 cases in residents in the TBDHU Region.

Current active cases is now at 403.

Case Breakdown

  • 14 Household contact
  • 9 Other close contact
  • 2 Walford Retirement Home Outbreak
  • 3 No known exposure
  • 7 Pending

Case Locations

  • 33 Cases in Thunder Bay and Surrounding Communities
  • 2 cases in District Communities

Ontario Case Report

Ontario is reporting 1,074 cases of COVID-19 and over 28,500 tests completed.

There are 313 new cases in Toronto, 199 new cases in Peel and 101 new cases in York Region.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR