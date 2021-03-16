Thunder Bay – Overdoses are on the increase in Thunder Bay despite efforts by the Thunder Bay Police Service in their ongoing efforts to disrupt the ongoing drug trafficking trade in this community.

Police report that in January and February of 2021, the police service seized a quantity of illicit drugs with a potential street value totalling almost a quarter-of-a-million dollars. These seizures came because of incidents officers were directly dispatched to, or from the execution of warrants amid ongoing trafficking investigations.

Most varieties of narcotics seized include fentanyl, cocaine, and crack cocaine.

SEIZURES AT A GLANCE

Fentanyl: $62,000

Crack Cocaine: $112,000

Cocaine: $75,000

Currency: $167,000 CAD

CHARGES AT A GLANCE

Charges laid: 176

Persons arrested: 59

Out of District accused: 38

TBPS says that the drug trade remains an ongoing threat to community safety.

To highlight this point, police continue to make firearm seizures amid their drug trafficking investigations.

Meanwhile, police also continue to observe non-local accused who appear to be in the City of Thunder Bay for the sole purpose of trafficking illicit drugs. In January and February, Police arrested 38 accused who resided outside of the District of Thunder Bay, some of whom were breaching court orders to not be in the city.

Drug traffickers, whether local or from out-of-town, target and harm the community’s most vulnerable. We continue to see a significant rise in both fatal and non-fatal drug overdoses.

If you have concerns about drug trafficking activity in your neighbourhood, or have information that could assist in a police investigation, please call the Thunder Bay Police Service at 684-1200. You can submit tips anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.