Thunder Bay – NEWS – The Thunder Bay Police Service continue to investigate a single-vehicle collision that took place Monday night.

Police were dispatched to Island Drive near Baffin Street just before 10:10 pm EDT on Monday, March 15 following reports of a motor-vehicle collision.

Firefighters with Thunder Bay Fire Rescue and paramedics with Superior North EMS were also dispatched to the scene.

Police learned a blue hatchback sedan was being driven at a high rate of speed when the motorist failed to navigate a turn at the intersection, collided with a pole, and came to rest in a ditch.

A male driver and male passenger were transported to the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences for further evaluation and treatment of their injuries. The injuries were serious but not believed to be life-threatening.

The scene has been cleared and members of the TBPS’s Traffic Unit continue to investigate.

If you have any information that could assist investigators please call police at 684-1200. You can submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.