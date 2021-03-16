Thunder Bay – LIVING – Our weekly Our Thunder Bay conversation with John Pateman of the Thunder Bay Public Library covers the Thunder Bay Public Library status under the current Grey-Lockdown as well as discussion on the Library’s continued efforts to educate and generate a broader community conversation on racism in our city.



Our discussion last week on the decision of the Thunder Bay Public Library over the decision of the Dr. Seuss Foundation to remove some of the iconic children’s books from the library shelves, generated discussion on Social Media.

This is a positive thing shares Pateman.

Ongoing…