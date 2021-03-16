WINNIPEG – SPORTS – Carey Price made 34 saves in his 700th NHL game, and the Montreal Canadiens defeated the Winnipeg Jets 4-2 at Bell MTS Place on Monday.

Tyler Toffoli had two goals and an assist, and Josh Anderson had a goal and an assist for the Canadiens (13-8-7), who had lost two straight.

Kyle Connor scored two power-play goals, and Connor Hellebuyck made 27 saves for the Jets (17-9-2).

The teams will complete a two-game set here Wednesday.

OTTAWA – SPORTS – J.T. Miller scored 1:40 into overtime to give the Vancouver Canucks a 3-2 win against the Ottawa Senators at Canadian Tire Centre on Monday.

Miller scored with a forehand deke on a breakaway after Colin White tied it 2-2 for Ottawa with 2:10 remaining in the third and Joey Daccord pulled for the extra skater.

“Well, I’m happy we won the game, but I didn’t think we skated very well, didn’t think we passed the puck very well,” Vancouver coach Travis Green said. “Our goalie gave us the game.”

CALGARY – Sports – Noah Hanifin broke a tie at 6:32 of the third period, and the Calgary Flames won their third straight under coach Darryl Sutter, 4-3 against the Edmonton Oilers at Scotiabank Saddledome on Monday.

Sutter, who replaced Geoff Ward on March 4, was 107-73-15 with 15 ties in three seasons as Calgary coach from 2002-06, including advancing to the Stanley Cup Final in 2004, and was their general manager from 2003-10.

Elias Lindholm, Dillon Dube, and Andrew Mangiapane each had a goal and an assist for the Flames (14-12-3), who matched their season-long win streak of three games, set Feb 6-11. Jacob Markstrom made 28 saves.