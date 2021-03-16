Thunder Bay – Weather – Happy Tuesday! For March 16, 2021 there are no weather alerts or warnings for Western or Northern Ontario. Our region is headed to some above seasonal averages with highs of +7 to +9 in the hopper for the weekend.

As we head to St. Patrick’s Day tomorrow, a message from the Thunder Bay District Health Unit – Please keep up your personal efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Numbers are surging across the district, and the message is the luck of the Irish won’t protect you from COVID-19.

Thunder Bay Weather Outlook

It is -9 in Thunder Bay to start the day. We are headed to a high of +7 today under sunny skies. Winds will be calm at up to 15 km/h.

Tonight will see clear skies to start the evening. It will become partly cloudy near midnight. Winds will be up to 15 km/h. The low overnight will be -9. Wind chill -11 overnight.

Greenstone – Geraldton Weather Outlook

It is -8 to start the day in Geraldton. Sunny skies with a daytime high of +7 is forecast. Winds will be calm at up to 15 km/h.

Tonight skies will be cloudy. Winds will be up to 15 km/h. Low will -9 overnight. The wind chill -12 overnight.

Washaho Cree Nation Weather Outlook

It is +1 in Washaho Cree Nation this morning heading to a high of +7. Skies are cloudy. There is a 60 percent chance of snow flurries this morning with a risk of freezing drizzle. Skies will be clearing this afternoon. Winds will be northwest 40 km/h gusting to 70.

Tonight will start with clear skies however it will start to cloud over near midnight. Winds will be west 30 km/h becoming light this evening. The low overnight will be -13. Wind chill near -20.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay Weather Outlook

It is -5 in Dryden this morning. For Tuesday, skies will be mainly sunny with increasing cloudiness near noon. Winds will be calm at up to 15 km/h. High for Tuesday will be +7. Wind chill -12 this morning.

Tonight will see cloudy skies. Winds will be up to 15 km/h. Low -5. Wind chill -7 overnight.