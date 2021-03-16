No matter the performer or genre, there are a few universal rules a musician should adhere to while on stage. After all, the goal is the same: to deliver what your fans want. Lord Ivan has some brilliant tips to help performers give their fans a memorable experience.

When it comes to music, it is not about the money but about the labor of love. Lord Ivan started mixing beats as a young teenager and drew inspiration from the house parties of Switzerland. Lord Ivan’s compositions eventually caught the ear of his rapper friends, and he began to produce beats for them.

While in college, Lord Ivan was able to freestyle with musicians at parties and spend time with them. He became more seriously involved with music as his skill level increased, leading up to his largest performance: opening for Grammy winner Nelly in front of a sold-out crowd. Major figures in the industry took note of this, and now Ivan’s tracks are being played at the world’s most famous nightclubs.

This artist is exactly that. Music is not about financial gain for him. It is about the priceless experience of people from all walks of life gathering to dance and share a moment together. Lord Ivan truly loves being a source of these moments. Here, he offers excellent advice on how to do this and how to do it well.

First – have fun. Musicians have amazing jobs; let the crowd see the joy and share in it. Next – understand that music is powerful. When you are performing, your audience is under your spell. Do not abuse this power; share it. Another thing to remember is – music is inspirational. Your audience could very well be aspiring musicians, so inspire them. Finally, know that – music conveys feelings. When you perform, it cannot be bland and flat. You must put every bit of yourself into your music.