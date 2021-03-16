When you purchase a new home in Calgary, Alberta, there will probably be some renovations you want to do to make the home just right. For many of us, however, making a long list of renovations isn’t always realistic as soon as we move in. Instead, it has to be a gradual process.

But just because you can’t make your new home perfect immediately, that doesn’t mean you can’t make it homey. There are several budget-friendly upgrades homeowners can undertake that will customize your home to your taste and style.

A fresh coat of paint

Paint can bring immediate change to any space, and it can be relatively inexpensive if you’re willing to do the labor yourself. If you’re looking for inspiration to make your drab, washed-out walls look fresh try research the “Color of the Year” announcements that various color experts and paint companies release each January. The most well-known “Color of the Year” superlative comes from Pantone. Their reigning choice is Ultimate Gray and Illuminating.

Add color to your cabinets

If your kitchen is feeling a little cave-like, but you can’t afford to do the full renovation quite yet, start by refinishing the cabinets in a lighter or brighter color. Bright white continues to be the most popular choice for cabinet color, but many homeowners are adding pops of color to their kitchen via their cabinets. Popular choices include blue hues, vibrant greens, and pops of bright yellow.

Crown the house

Crown molding, wainscoting, and chair rails are intricate detail that can add instant charm to any house — and you do it yourself. The materials for these do-it-yourself add-ons are relatively inexpensive and the how-to instructions are easy to find and follow online.

Give your front door a facelift

Your front door can add to or detract from your home’s curb appeal. If your door looks less than welcoming, you can undertake an easy and inexpensive fix by adding a new coat of paint.

Make the environment more appealing

Your neighbors are judging your house — and a lot of it has to do with your landscaping. According to a survey by House Method, 57% of people say that having unkempt landscaping would make them think less of someone. If your lawn is looking a little rough, bringing in new plants, weeding the garden, and trimming the lawn can add an immediate boost to the curb appeal.