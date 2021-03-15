Thunder Bay – MISSING – Thunder Bay Police Service request public assistance in helping to locate a missing 33-year-old female, Amanda Paul.

Amanda was last seen at 1:00 pm on March 14, 2021 in the area of John St and Memorial Ave.

Amanda is an Indigenous female. She is 5’4″, and weighs about 140 lbs, with a medium complexion, brown eyes and medium length dark brown hair.

She was last seen wearing dark clothing.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Amanda Paul is asked to contact the Thunder Bay Police Service at 684-1200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.p3tips.com.