Thunder Bay – NEWS – Thunder Bay Fire Rescue responded to the 1100 Block of Russell Street for a automatic alarm at 20:41 on Sunday night.

The first arriving unit on scene found heavy smoke in one of the three store fronts. A second alarm was called for bringing a total of five pumpers and a ladder truck.

Fire crews breached a door to make entry into the shop involved.

Upon entry the fire was quickly found and extinguished.

With salvage and over haul taking place.

A thorough search of the building was done and found to be clear of any people or pets.

The building was cleared of smoke then turned back over to the owner.

This fire was not suspicious in nature as the cause was found to be accidental.

Contact: PC J. Russak