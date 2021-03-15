OTTAWA – SPORTS – The Toronto Maple Leafs were raked up by the Ottawa Senators in the lone NHL Canadian Division game on Sunday night. Joey Daccord made 33 saves for the Ottawa Senators in his first NHL win, 4-3 against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

This is the fifth loss in six games for the stumbling Leafs.

“What an incredible feeling,” the 24-year-old rookie said. “The effort the guys gave tonight was outstanding. Just a really special moment. I hope my family and friends were watching because they probably didn’t know I was playing.”

Daccord didn’t find out he was getting his fifth NHL start until shortly before the game. Matt Murray was the scheduled starter for Ottawa, but he sustained an upper-body injury in warmups.

“I just kind of had a feeling we were going to win, pretty early on there when I found out I was playing,” Daccord said. “It’s not how you draw it up, but I wouldn’t change it for the world.”