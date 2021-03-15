Thunder Bay – CIVIC POLITICS – Tonight’s Thunder Bay City Council meeting has been cancelled due to a worldwide outage of Microsoft Teams, the videoconferencing software used for virtual City Council meetings.

Agendas will be redistributed between the March 22 meeting, and the newly established meeting on March 29.

Microsoft is investigating an authentication issue impacting multiple Microsoft 365 cloud services including Microsoft Teams, as well as Xbox Live.

The company said the problem began just after noon PT Monday and could affect users worldwide. Update: Microsoft said it is rolling back an update to its authentication system to mitigate impact. Update No. 2: Microsoft said it is dealing with “technical difficulties while rolling back the problematic update. We’re working on resolving those issues while we explore additional remediation options in parallel.” Update 3: Microsoft says it has identified the underlying cause of the problem and is taking steps to mitigate impact.