Thunder Bay – WEATHER – Good morning, for Monday, March 15, 2021 there are no weather alerts or warnings for the region.



Thunder Bay Weather Outlook

It is -12 this morning under clear skies in Thunder Bay. We are headed under mainly sunny skies to a daytime high of +2. Winds will become south 20 km/h late this morning. The wind chill makes it feel like -15 this morning.

Tonight will see clear skies with winds of up to 15 km/h. Low -12. Wind chill -17 overnight.

Greenstone Geraldton Weather Outlook

It is a chilly -22 in Geraldton this morning. Sunny skies are in the forecast with the wind becoming south 20 km/h gusting to 40 late this morning. High for Monday will be plus 3. The wind chill is -28 this morning.

Tonight will see clear skies with winds southwest 20 km/h becoming light early this evening. Low overnight will be -10. The wind chill -15 overnight.

Sachigo Lake Weather Outlook

It is -12 in Sachigo Lake this morning headed to a high of +4. Sunny skies with winds becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning are expected.

Tonight will see clear skies in the evening. Conditions will change to partly cloudy skies near midnight. Winds will be from the southwest at 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light late this evening. Wind becoming southwest 20 gusting to 40 near midnight. Low -2. Wind chill -7 overnight.

Kenora and Lake of the Woods Weather Outlook

It is -6 in Kenora this morning headed to a high of +8. Sunny skies with winds becoming south 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning are forecast.

Tonight will see a few clouds with a low of -5.