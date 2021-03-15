One Death from COVID-19 Virus

Thunder Bay – COVID-19 Update – Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) is reporting 51 (fifty-one) new COVID-19 cases in residents in the TBDHU Region. Another person has died as a result of the virus.

The current active cases is at 446. Forty-one cases were resolved in the past 24 hours.

14 Household contact

10 Other close contact

9 Walford Retirement Home Outbreak

5 No known exposure

13 Pending

There are seven more people in the hospital.

Case Breakdown