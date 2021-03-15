One Death from COVID-19 Virus
Thunder Bay – COVID-19 Update – Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) is reporting 51 (fifty-one) new COVID-19 cases in residents in the TBDHU Region. Another person has died as a result of the virus.
The current active cases is at 446. Forty-one cases were resolved in the past 24 hours.
- 14 Household contact
- 10 Other close contact
- 9 Walford Retirement Home Outbreak
- 5 No known exposure
- 13 Pending
There are seven more people in the hospital.
Case Breakdown
- 49 Thunder Bay and surrounding areas
- 1 District communities
- 1 First Nation communities