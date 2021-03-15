March 15, 2021 – TBDHU reports 51 New Cases of COVID-19

COVID Update

One Death from COVID-19 Virus

Thunder Bay – COVID-19 Update – Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) is reporting 51 (fifty-one) new COVID-19 cases in residents in the TBDHU Region. Another person has died as a result of the virus.

The current active cases is at 446. Forty-one cases were resolved in the past 24 hours.

  • 14 Household contact
  • 10 Other close contact
  • 9 Walford Retirement Home Outbreak
  • 5 No known exposure
  • 13 Pending

There are seven more people in the hospital.

Case Breakdown

  • 49 Thunder Bay and surrounding areas
  • 1 District communities
  • 1 First Nation communities

