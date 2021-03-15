Thunder Bay – COVID-19 – The Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) and Ka-Na-Chi-Hih Specialized Solvent Abuse Treatment Centre confirm that an outbreak has been declared at the Dease street facility in Thunder Bay.

The outbreak declaration was made after TBDHU identified six individuals with COVID-19 associated with Ka-Na-Chi-Hih and determined that the transmission had occurred at the facility.

In collaboration with TBDHU, Ka-Na-Chi-Hih has implemented additional measures for surveillance and to limit any further spread of the virus.