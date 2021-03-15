OTTAWA – The Canadian Human Rights Commission states that “The human rights issues facing First Nations, the Métis Nation, and Inuit are among the most pressing in our country. Implementing the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples, including through the adoption of Bill C-15 by Parliament, would represent a vital step towards promoting and protecting Indigenous rights in Canada. It would signal a clear commitment to advancing reconciliation.

In a statement, The CHRC says that it fully supports the view, as stated by the Truth and Reconciliation Commission in its Principles for Reconciliation, that the UN Declaration provides the framework for reconciliation.