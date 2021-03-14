Thunder Bay – MISSING – Thunder Bay Police Service is requesting public assistance in locating missing person Lynnaea SPENCE, a 15-year-old Indigenous woman.

Lynnaea was last seen in the evening hours of March 13, 2021 in the area of Neebing Street.

Lynnaea is an Indigenous female, 5’3” tall with a thin build, brown eyes and brown hair. She was last seen wearing black boots, black pants and a black jacket.

There is no photo available at this time.

If you have any information that could assist investigators please call police at 684-1200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.