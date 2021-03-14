TORONTO – Sports – The Winnipeg Jets scored three times in the third period to defeat the Toronto Maple Leafs 5-2 at Scotiabank Arena Saturday night in NHL Canadian Division action.

Mark Scheifele, Adam Lowry and Mason Appleton each had a goal and an assist, and Laurent Brossoit made 20 saves for the Jets (17-8-2), who were 2-0-1 in the three-game set and 3-1-1 on a five-game road trip.

“We knew it was going to be tough. They’re a fantastic team and they show that night in and night out,” Scheifele said. “It was a big win for us, a huge two points and a great road trip. I thought it was a great 60 minutes for us, we played awesome. You know you’re playing against a lot of skilled players, so you have to be prepared for that, and I thought we kept getting better and better as the game went on.”

CALGARY – SPORTS – Sean Monahan scored twice, including his 200th NHL goal, to help the Calgary Flames win their second straight under coach Darryl Sutter, 3-1 against the Montreal Canadiens at Scotiabank Saddledome on Saturday.

Sutter, who replaced Geoff Ward on March 4, was 107-73-15 with 15 ties in three seasons as Calgary coach from 2002-06, including advancing to the Stanley Cup Final in 2004, and was their general manager from 2003-10.

“I think [our confidence] is way up,” Monahan said. “We’re a lot sharper right now. We’re playing together. When you’re playing faster and moving your feet it’s going to generate a lot more looks, and that’s what we’re getting right now.”

VANCOUVER – SPORTS – Tyler Myers broke a tie in the third period, and the Vancouver Canucks ended the Edmonton Oilers’ four-game win streak with a 2-1 victory at Rogers Arena on Saturday.

Myers scored his 300th NHL point with a slap shot from above the right face-off dot high past the blocker of Edmonton goalie Mikko Koskinen.

Thatcher Demko made 34 saves, and Bo Horvat also scored for the Canucks (13-16-2), who have won four of their past five games without top-line center Elias Pettersson, who has an upper-body injury.