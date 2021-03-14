Thunder Bay – WEATHER – Well, isn’t daylight savings time fun? An old adage says, only Governments could cut a foot off the top of a blanket and sew it to the bottom of the blanket and say the blanket is longer.

The cold spot in Ontario this morning is -24 in Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug First Nation.

Thunder Bay Weather Outlook

It is -4 this morning under clear skies. We are headed to a high of +1 for Sunday under sunny skies. Winds will be north 20 km/h becoming light near noon.

Tonight we are calling for clear skies. Winds will be up to 15 km/h. Low -13. Wind chill -6 this evening and -19 overnight.

Greenstone – Geraldton Weather Outlook

It is -10 this morning in Geraldton headed to a high of -6. There will be a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 percent chance of snow flurries early this morning however skies will be clearing by later this morning. Winds will be north 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light this afternoon.

Tonight will see clear skies. Winds will be at up to 15 km/h. Low overnight will be -20. Wind chill -12 this evening and -24 overnight.

Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug First Nation Weather Outlook

It is a chilly -24 in KI First Nation this morning. Ontario’s cold spot. Sunny skies with winds from the northwest at 20 km/h becoming light this morning. The high for Sunday will be -10. Wind chill -32 this morning and -15 this afternoon. There is a risk of frostbite.

Tonight will see partly cloudy skies with a 30 percent chance of snow flurries overnight. Skies will be clearing before morning. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low -12. Wind chill near -19.

Kenora and Lake of the Woods Weather Outlook

It is -6 headed to a high of -3 for the Lake of the Woods region. Sunny skies with winds becoming east 20 km/h late this morning. Wind chill -13 this morning.

Tonight will see clear skies. Winds will be at up to 15 km/h. Low -7. Wind chill -12 overnight.