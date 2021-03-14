Thunder Bay – MISSING – Thunder Bay Police Service requesting public assistance in locating missing 60-year-old Lydia Beardy-Derouin.

Lydia was last seen approximately four months ago in the area of George Street.

Lydia Beardy-Derouin is an Indigenous female. She is 5’4″, 100 lbs with a very small build, long black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Lydia Beardy is asked to contact the Thunder Bay Police Service at 684-1200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.p3tips.com.