Thunder Bay – COVID-19 Update – Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) is reporting 40 (forty) new COVID-19 cases in residents in the TBDHU Region.
The current active cases is now at 437. Over the past 24 hours 49 cases have been resolved.
- 16 Household contact
- 11 Other close contact
- 1 Walford Retirement Home Outbreak
- 8 No known exposure
- 4 Pending
Thirty-nine of the cases are in Thunder Bay and surrounding communities.
One case is in district communities.
Ontario COVID-19 Case Update
Ontario has reported 1,747 cases of COVID-19, and over 47,600 tests completed.
In the hotspots there are 545 new cases of the COVID-19 virus in Toronto, 352 cases in Peel and 163 cases in York Region.