Thunder Bay – COVID-19 Update – Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) is reporting 40 (forty) new COVID-19 cases in residents in the TBDHU Region.

The current active cases is now at 437. Over the past 24 hours 49 cases have been resolved.

16 Household contact

11 Other close contact

1 Walford Retirement Home Outbreak

8 No known exposure

4 Pending

Thirty-nine of the cases are in Thunder Bay and surrounding communities.

One case is in district communities.

Ontario COVID-19 Case Update

Ontario has reported 1,747 cases of COVID-19, and over 47,600 tests completed.

In the hotspots there are 545 new cases of the COVID-19 virus in Toronto, 352 cases in Peel and 163 cases in York Region.