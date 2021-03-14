March 14, 2021 COVID-19 Update: Thunder Bay District Health Unit Reports

By
James Murray
-
500
COVID-19 Update

Thunder Bay – COVID-19 Update – Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) is reporting 40 (forty) new COVID-19 cases in residents in the TBDHU Region.

The current active cases is now at 437. Over the past 24 hours 49 cases have been resolved.

  • 16 Household contact
  • 11 Other close contact
  • 1 Walford Retirement Home Outbreak
  • 8 No known exposure
  • 4 Pending

Thirty-nine of the cases are in Thunder Bay and surrounding communities.

One case is in district communities.

Ontario COVID-19 Case Update

Ontario has reported 1,747 cases of COVID-19, and over 47,600 tests completed.

In the hotspots there are 545 new cases of the COVID-19 virus in Toronto, 352 cases in Peel and 163 cases in York Region.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR