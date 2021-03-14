Less than a decade ago it was virtually impossible for small and medium enterprises to fully leverage technology in the quest for increased operational efficiency to the extent of fundamentally disrupting the status quo. This has changed. A new breed of design thinkers and unrelenting young business visionaries are effectively democratizing and facilitating entrepreneurial endeavors on a scale the likes of which the world had never witnessed before.

People like Chow420 founder David Obasiolu have challenged and reimagined obsolete models, helping business owners in the burgeoning hemp space to streamline legal compliance during a time when the industry is experiencing faster growth rates than ever before; This means that hemp companies across America are now able to expand and consolidate their operations, unencumbered and with their peace of mind intact.

When taking a closer look at the mindset behind this new generation of great innovators, a few key insights seem to stand out immediately.

The journey starts at the beginning: Success is not an event; it is a process. To finish any great endeavor, you must first start. This may not be the start of a new business but could simply be the start of a new idea, a new path or a new way. To be a standout success is to take each new beginning and follow it through to the end. Remember to be consistent and persistent, even on low energy days and you will be on the path to victory.

There is no better time than now: One of the major fears that often holds people back from successfully executing their business strategies can be traced back to biased beliefs. There will never be a perfect time to make that move, to launch that product or to scale your business. After analyzing and planning you must be ready to execute.

Providing true value is your best calling card: When it comes to the fast paced world of hemp, automating retailer compliance with state registration requirements, automating sales tax compliance across all states, automating retailer compliance with both customer’s state laws and retailer´s state laws and providing extensive age verification of customers for retailers are only a few of the groundbreaking possibilities that Chow420 offers for only $10 per month. Behind these instrumental offerings lies an obsession to provide real, quantifiable value to every single client that uses the platform, which will in turn save retailers thousands in legal fees every year.

By identifying major needs within a high growth market, entrepreneurs like David have quickly and noticeably effected major positive changes that benefit businesses and consumers alike. Are we in the presence of a full scale paradigm shift? Only time will tell.