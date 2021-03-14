Thunder Bay – NEWS – Platoon Chief Philip Dzuba reports that at approximately 18:00 Thunder Bay Fire & Rescue (TBFR) answered the call for a reported structure fire at a Cumberland Street address.

While on route crews received a reported flames coming out of the windows and there was heavy smoke in the area, the response was quickly upgraded to a second alarm.

Fire crews arrived on the scene to find significant smoke and flame coming from the structure. Flames were coming out of the front of a story and half house when the first truck arrived.

TBFR Incident Command ordered a transitional attack to begin on the exterior of the structure to battle the fire and contain it. Multiple attack lines were deployed by the arriving units. The fire was quickly brought under control limiting damage to the originally involved structure.

There were no civilian or fire fighter injuries as a result of this fire. Fire damage was extensive to the structure. The fire is currently under investigation by TBFR to determine the cause of the incident.

A total of 5 Pumpers, 1 aerial ladder and a Command unit responded to the scene.