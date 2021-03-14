GERALDTON – The Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) and the Superior North Catholic District School Board confirm that an outbreak of COVID-19 has been declared at Saint Joseph Catholic School in Geraldton.

Consistent with provincial guidelines, an outbreak is declared in a school when there are two or more COVID-19 cases in students or staff that can be linked within a school setting. At this time, one additional individual associated with the school has tested positive for COVID-19.

This individual is deemed to have acquired the infection in the school setting.

The school is currently operating virtually with no in-person instruction happening. Working with the school and school board, TBDHU will continue to monitor and assess the situation until the full risk period has passed.